There was a large-scale technical failure in the operation of services all over the world. The reason is Microsoft

All over the world — from the USA to Asia — there is a large-scale technical failure in the work of services, banks, stock exchanges, airlines and IT systems, which affected dozens of countries.

In particular, dozens of airlines, including United Airlines, Delta Airlines, American Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Ryanair, airports in Spain, Ireland, Australia, Qatar and other countries, as well as the London Stock Exchange and dozens of banks, reported system problems. In Ukraine, technical problems arose at the logistics operator “Nova Post”, “Sense Bank” and the mobile operator “Vodafone”.

Bloomberg writes that an unusual cascade of failures occurred after Microsoft Corp. reported an outage in its online services, including Azure and 365 online services. Microsoft is already investigating the problem.

Several outlets have reported that some of the issues are related to CrowdStrikeʼs cybersecurity software and its interaction with the Windows operating system.