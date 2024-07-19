“Nova Post”, “Sense Bank” and “Vodafone” have experienced a failure

There was a failure in the work of the logistics company "Nova Post", the bank “Sense Bank” and the mobile operator “Vodafone”.

"Nova Post" reported that there were problems with "some software updates", which affected the customer service system. The failure is promised to be eliminated in the near future.

Meanwhile, “Sense Bank” reported "technical difficulties" in the application, which made it impossible to access. The display of cards and accounts, transfers and currency exchange, payment of services, purchase of bonds and auto-civils, opening of deposits and loans, collections and certificates do not work. The bank is working on recovery.

With reference to customers, Suspilne informs that “Vodafone” has problems with calls. The company has not yet officially declared the problems.