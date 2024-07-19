The Russians hit Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region with missiles. The prosecutorʼs office has started an investigation

The Russians hit with missiles the center of Chuhuiv (Kharkiv region). Nine people were injured, including a child. The Chuhuiv District Prosecutorʼs Office of the Kharkiv region has started a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

This was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine (PGO).

According to the investigation, on July 19, around 04:05, the Russian army launched rocket attacks on the central part of the city of Chuhuiv. Nine people were injured, including a 14-year-old boy.

Apartment buildings and private residential buildings, cars, shops, administrative buildings, and office premises were damaged.

Earlier, the Russians hit the city with two “Iskander-M” missiles.