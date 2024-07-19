A Russian drone attacked the car of the World Central Kitchen with humanitarian aid

Russian occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on the World Central Kitchen (WCK) armored car with humanitarian aid in the Oleksandrivka area. There were no passengers, and the driver was not injured.

The press service of the WCK writes about it.

They clarified that it is still unknown whether the WCK car was a target of Russia.

World Central Kitchen has provided more than 260 million meals to families in frontline communities, as well as to Ukrainian emergency services.

During the full-scale war, seven WCK volunteers were killed by the strikes of the Russian army.

"A humanitarian is not — and can never be — a target," said the WCK CEO Erin Gore, adding, that "security is fundamental to our ability to respond when disaster strikes and urgently feed communities in the most difficult situations."