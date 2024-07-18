Ukraine and Slovenia signed a security agreement. Its text

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Slovenia Robert Golob signed a bilateral security agreement in Woodstock. The agreement will be valid for 10 years.

Slovenia has provided Ukraine with 13 military aid packages since 2022 and plans to maintain the level of support, as well as meet Ukraineʼs needs to strengthen the countryʼs defense.

Slovenia will also contribute to training within the framework of the EU Military Assistance Mission to Ukraine (EUMAM). The countries will cooperate in finding financing to help with Ukrainian defense industry projects.

Separate blocks of the document refer to non-military support. Slovenia will additionally allocate €5 million for humanitarian aid, economic recovery and the humanitarian program "Grain from Ukraine".

In addition, the countries will deepen cooperation in the areas of information and cyber security, fight against organized crime, intelligence and counterintelligence, as well as humanitarian demining. The document clearly established Sloveniaʼs support for Ukraineʼs future membership in the EU and NATO.

Security and defense

Slovenia undertakes to provide security and defense support to Ukraine in accordance with the needs of the Armed Forces, and will also support military training within the framework of the EU Military Assistance Mission to Ukraine (EUMAM). Slovenia has already provided Ukraine with 13 military aid packages since 2022 and plans to maintain the same level of military support in the future.

Also, Slovenia will promote the integration of the defense industry of Ukraine into the European Defense Technological and Industrial Base (EDTIB) and will look for opportunities for the development of Ukrainian industry.

The countries will deepen cooperation in the field of intelligence and counterintelligence to counter possible risks from Russia or other states. Other aspects of cooperation include combating illegal migration, terrorism and organized crime, as well as supporting maritime security.

Political cooperation and sanctions

Slovenia will continue to support Ukraineʼs efforts to establish a just and lasting peace based on the main principles of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

Both countries will work on further sanctions against Russia and blocking ways to circumvent these restrictions. Also, Ukraine and Slovenia will cooperate to bring to justice those guilty of aggression and to compensate Russia for damages. The signatories confirm that Russian assets must remain immobilized until the Russian Federation compensates for the damage it has caused to Ukraine.

In addition, Ukraine undertakes to ratify the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court. Slovenia will cooperate with Ukraine to implement reforms, integrate the latter into the EU and NATO, and also supports Ukraineʼs accession to the EU and NATO.

Ukraine promises to implement the necessary reforms. Among the key areas are justice and the rule of law, law enforcement, the fight against corruption, the prevention of illegal trade, decentralization, public administration, the business environment, the security and defense sector.

Humanitarian help

Slovenia will continue to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine. In 2024, the country will additionally allocate €5 million for humanitarian aid and reconstruction of Ukraine, as well as for the "Grain from Ukraine" program and mitigating the consequences of the war in Ukraine for food security. Slovenia will also strengthen the already existing support in the humanitarian sphere.

Slovenia undertakes to take an active part in the restoration and reconstruction of Ukraine.

Cooperation in case of future armed attack

In the event of a future armed attack by Russia on Ukraine, at the request of any party to the agreement, its participants will hold consultations within 24 hours in a bilateral format. Slovenia will provide quick and long-term assistance, including sanctions against Russia.

The agreement is valid for ten years from the date of its signing.