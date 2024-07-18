Hotel “Kozatskyi” in the center of Kyiv was privatized for 400 million hryvnias

The State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPFU) sold at an online auction the three-star “Kozatskyi” hotel — located in the center of Kyiv on Independence Square — for 400 million hryvnias. During the auction, the price of the lot increased by more than 2.5 times, while the initial price was 155.4 million hryvnias.

Bidding took place according to the rules of a three-round English auction to increase the price. According to the data of the state electronic system "Prozorro.Prodazhi", three participants competed at the auction.

The winning agricultural company "Nadia", its beneficiary is lawyer Serhii Spodin. After concluding an agreement with the winner, these funds will go to the state budget. Also, the buyer must additionally pay 80 million hryvnias of VAT. If "Nadia" does not pay the money, the right to privatization will go to Andriy Zhurzhiyʼs "Inzhur" company — his rate was one thousand hryvnias lower.

The main entrance to the “Kozatskyi” hotel.

Hotel "Kozatskyi" was built in 1983, its facade overlooks Independence Square — this is the center of Kyiv. The total area of the hotel is 9 513 square meters. m. It has 135 rooms, as well as a coffee shop, a restaurant, five halls for conferences and banquets, and a parking lot. The hotel needs renovation.

As of the end of March 2024, the hotel has a debt of almost 9.1 million hryvnias. According to the terms of the sale, the new owner must pay this amount within six months.