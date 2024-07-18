During the night, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 16 attack drones and two missiles

On the night of July 18, the Russian occupiers struck with 16 Shahed drones from the Kursk region of Russia and three guided air missiles from the south: two X-59/X-69 and one X-35.

This was reported by the Air Defence Forces Commander Mykola Oleschuk.

The defenders of the sky managed to destroy all 16 drones and two Kh-59 guided air missiles in the Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv and Kharkiv regions.

To repulse the air attack, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, and electronic warfare units were involved.

2 missiles and 5 Shahed drones were shot down over the Dnipropetrovsk region at night. The Russians also fired artillery. Two men were injured in Nikopol. There is destruction of house. Also one house was damaged in the Kremenchutsky district of the Poltava region due to an attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle.