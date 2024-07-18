The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the loss of another 1,130 Russian soldiers. 54 artillery systems were destroyed

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its daily statistics that over the past 24 hours (July 17), the Russian army lost approximately 1,130 servicemen (killed and wounded), seven tanks, 12 armored vehicles and 54 artillery systems, 92 units of motor vehicles and seven units of special equipment, and also 50 drones of different levels.

The total losses of Russia in the war against Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, are as follows:

Ukraine and Russia give almost no information about their losses in the war. Moscow officially last named the number of people killed in September 2022 — then they declared 5,937 dead. Kyiv did not do this for a long time, saying that the data would be disclosed after the war.