Starting today, men aged 18 to 60 will have their military registration documents checked at the border

From July 17, all men between the ages of 18 and 60 will be checked for a military registration document when crossing the border.

This was reported by the State Border Service of Ukraine (SBSU).

According to the law on mobilization, citizens of Ukraine had until July 16 to register for military service or to clarify their military registration data.

And from July 17, when crossing the border to leave, border guards will check military registration documents of all Ukrainian citizens — men aged 18 to 60. If you do not have such documents with you, the border guards will not let you abroad.

The SBSU clarified that the document can be both paper and electronic.

Also, border guards can refuse to cross the border to a person who is considered wanted by the National Police in the Unified State Register of Conscripts and Reservists (USRCR).

The military registration documents of men who have the right to cross the border due to a postponement of the draft or exclusion from military registration due to health conditions must contain information about receiving such a postponement or a certificate for a special period.