Ex-Minister of Internal Affairs was informed about the suspicion. During the full-scale war, he tried to persuade officials to cooperate with Russia

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation reported the suspicion to the former Minister of Internal Affairs Vitaly Zakharchenko, who in 2022 tried to induce some Ukrainian officials to actually commit treason.

This is reported by the State Bureau of Investigation.

Immediately after the Russian full-scale invasion, the suspect called Ukrainian officials with a proposal to sign a "friendship and protection" agreement with the Russian Federation, which means the voluntary surrender of territory and receiving a "high position" in return.

At the same time, Zakharchenko emphasized that he was acting on behalf of the leadership of the Russian Federation. Then the ex-minister took part in the creation and distribution of various videos and digests that were supposed to create anti-government sentiments in society and were part of Russiaʼs subversive activities.

In his speeches, Zakharchenko justified and recognized the legitimate war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, as well as glorified representatives of the Russian army and armed groups.

Now he is suspected of actions against the foundations of national security of Ukraine, as well as against peace, security of humanity and international legal order (parts 1, 2 of article 111, part 3 of article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). For this he faces up to 15 years in prison. The investigation will request that the suspect be remanded in custody.