Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris called Ohio Senator James David Vance and congratulated Donald Trump on choosing him as a vice presidential candidate, Politico reports citing a source in the team of President Joe Biden.

According to the interlocutor, Harris also expressed the hope that they would meet at the "vice presidential" debate offered by the American television channel CBS News.

Bidenʼs team agreed to hold the debate on CBS on July 23 or August 13. Trumpʼs team did not reject him, but instead accepted an invitation to a "vice presidential" debate from Fox News.

"All we know is that Donald Trump wants a pawn. He does not want a domineering partner. He doesnʼt need another Mike Pence, and I think thatʼs understandable," Harris said earlier.

What is known about James David Vance

Vance consistently opposes aid to Ukraine. In April 2023, he, along with 18 other representatives of the US Republican Party, signed a letter to US President Joe Biden, which states that "unlimited aid to Ukraine by the United States of America must be stopped." He also threatened to block such packages if they are not tied to the strategy of ending the Russian-Ukrainian war as soon as possible.

JD Vance.

In December, he said that Ukraine would probably have to "cede some territory" to Russia in order to end hostilities.

In addition, when the Ukrainian publication Texty.org.ua wrote a story about Americans who oppose aid to Ukraine, Dee Vance was one of those who demanded that the United States stop supporting the publication.