Spain sent 10 Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine

Spain sent 10 repaired Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Spain.

In addition to tanks, the aid package includes several excavators and a large number of anti-tank missiles. The cargo will arrive in Poland this weekend, after which it will be delivered by the Ukrainian military.

The agency notes that the tanks underwent extensive repair and maintenance at the Santa Bárbara Sistemas plant in Seville, and also underwent tests to verify their technical health.

With this batch, the total number of tanks that Spain transferred to Ukraine reached 20. The next batch is planned to be transferred in the second half of 2024.