The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the loss of another 1,200 Russian soldiers. 62 artillery systems were destroyed

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its daily statistics that over the past day (July 14), Russian troops lost approximately 1,200 servicemen (killed and wounded), eight tanks, 15 armored vehicles and 62 artillery systems, two air defense systems, 85 vehicles and three units of special equipment, as well as 41 drones of various levels and two cruise missiles.
The total losses of Russia in the war against Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, are as follows:
- Ukraine and Russia give almost no information about their losses in the war. Moscow officially last named the number of people killed in September 2022 — then they declared 5,937 dead. Kyiv did not do this for a long time, saying that the data would be disclosed after the war.
- On February 25, 2024, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers — 31,000. He did not name the number of wounded and missing.