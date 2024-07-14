General Staff: The Russian Army lost 1,320 people, 7 tanks and 46 artillery systems in a day

Over the past 24 hours, July 13, Russian troops have lost approximately 1,120 servicemen (killed and wounded), the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports in the morning summary.

In terms of equipment, the Russians lost seven tanks, 32 armored vehicles and 46 artillery systems, an anti-aircraft vehicle, 77 vehicles and 10 special vehicles, as well as 39 operational-tactical drones.

The total losses of Russia in the war against Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, are as follows:

Ukraine and Russia give almost no information about their losses in the war. Moscow officially last named the number of people killed in September 2022 — then they declared 5,937 dead. Kyiv did not do this for a long time, saying that the data would be disclosed after the war.

On February 25, 2024, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers — 31,000. He did not name the number of wounded and missing.