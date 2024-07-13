The Russians dropped a bomb on a bus stop with people in Myrnograd — four were killed

The Russian occupiers dropped an aerial bomb on a bus stop with people in Myrnograd, Donetsk region. Four people died.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

The Russians hit Mirnograd with two UMPB D-30SN aerial bombs — they hit a public transport stop and an administrative building.

In addition to the dead, there are wounded. Among them is a 16-year-old boy, as well as eight other people aged between 20 and 62.

Eight multi-apartment and five private buildings, four shops, two administrative buildings and two educational institutions, a civilian car were destroyed or damaged.

During the past 24 hours , five people were killed and 17 others were injured due to Russian shelling in the Donetsk region.