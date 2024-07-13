The Russians dropped a bomb on a bus stop with people in Myrnograd — four were killed

The Russian occupiers dropped an aerial bomb on a bus stop with people in Myrnograd, Donetsk region. Four people died.
This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.
The Russians hit Mirnograd with two UMPB D-30SN aerial bombs — they hit a public transport stop and an administrative building.
In addition to the dead, there are wounded. Among them is a 16-year-old boy, as well as eight other people aged between 20 and 62.
Eight multi-apartment and five private buildings, four shops, two administrative buildings and two educational institutions, a civilian car were destroyed or damaged.
During the past 24 hours , five people were killed and 17 others were injured due to Russian shelling in the Donetsk region.
- The head of Donetsk regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin, calls on people to evacuate the region. Mandatory evacuation has already been announced in Donetsk region, and forced evacuation from the front-line communities. Russian troops are constantly shelling the cities and villages of the region, as a result of which there are wounded or dead people every day.