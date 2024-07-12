The Russians once again attacked Donetsk region — five people were killed

The Russian army shelled the Donetsk region during the day. As a result, five people died, and another 17 were injured.
This was announced by the head of Donetsk regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin.
Myrnograd is under attack for the second day in a row. There were two hits — near the administration building and near the public transport stop. There were three dead and ten wounded.
The Russians also attacked Kostyantynivka — they targeted the territory of the enterprise and killed two people and wounded three others.
Later, the Russian occupiers dropped an aerial bomb on Liman — on the private sector of the city. As a result, four people were injured. Damaged houses and destroyed cars.
- The head of Donetsk regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin, calls on people to evacuate the region. Mandatory evacuation has already been announced in the Donetsk region, and forced evacuation from front-line communities. Russian troops are constantly shelling the cities and villages of the region, as a result of which there are wounded or dead people every day.