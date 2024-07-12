The Russians once again attacked Donetsk region — five people were killed

The Russian army shelled the Donetsk region during the day. As a result, five people died, and another 17 were injured.

This was announced by the head of Donetsk regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin.

Myrnograd is under attack for the second day in a row. There were two hits — near the administration building and near the public transport stop. There were three dead and ten wounded.

The Russians also attacked Kostyantynivka — they targeted the territory of the enterprise and killed two people and wounded three others.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Later, the Russian occupiers dropped an aerial bomb on Liman — on the private sector of the city. As a result, four people were injured. Damaged houses and destroyed cars.