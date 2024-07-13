In the Netherlands, a company that helped Russia build the Crimean bridge was fined

In the Netherlands, the company Dieseko Group BV, which participated in the construction of the Kerch bridge to Crimea occupied by Russia, was fined almost €1.8 million.

This was reported by a number of media and the Dutch prosecutorʼs office.

The investigation established that in the period from 2015 to 2016, Dieseko Group BV sold installations and accessories for the construction of the bridge and sent technical specialists to the site. The supplier of construction equipment was accused of violating trade sanctions.

The company paid a fine of €180 thousand to the state and was deprived of illegally obtained profit of €1.6 million.