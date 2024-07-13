The General Staff of the Armed Forces announced the loss of another 1,120 Russian soldiers. 58 artillery systems were destroyed

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its daily statistics that over the past day (July 12), Russian troops lost approximately 1,120 servicemen (killed and wounded), eight tanks, 24 armored vehicles and 58 artillery systems, air defense equipment, 52 vehicles and 13 units of special equipment, as well as 34 drones of various levels.

The total losses of Russia in the war against Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, are as follows:

On the night of July 13, Ukrainian air defense shot down four Shahed kamikaze drones launched by the Russians from Primorsko-Akhtarsk. They were eliminated in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions. The fifth drone left the airspace of Ukraine in the direction of the Gomel region of Belarus.