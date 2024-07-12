The Sejm of Poland recognized the deportation of the Crimean Tatars in 1944 as genocide

On July 12, the Lower House of the Polish Parliament (Sejm) adopted a resolution condemning the genocide of the Crimean Tatars in 1944 by the authorities of the Soviet Union, which deported the people from Crimea. In fact, the Sejm recognized the deportation as genocide of the Crimean Tatar people.

414 members of the Polish Parliament voted for the resolution, 16 voted against it, and two abstained.

The Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People Refat Chubarov and the leader of the Crimean Tatar People, Peopleʼs Deputy of Ukraine Mustafa Dzhemilev were present at the Seimas meeting. The Seimas declared that this resolution is not about history and the past, but about the future. In other words, this is a decision to recognize deportation as genocide, stated the head of the Commission for Foreign Affairs of Poland, Pawel Kowal.

Peopleʼs deputy Mykola Knyazhytskyi, who was in the Diet, said that this is an important decision. He added that only representatives of the Confederacy party, which is considered an anti-Ukrainian force, opposed it.