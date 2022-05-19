The Canadian Parliament unanimously recognized the deportation of Crimean Tatars as genocide

The House of Commons of Canada unanimously approved a resolution recognizing the mass deportation of Crimean Tatars by the Soviet regime in 1944 as genocide. This was announced by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Canada Yulia Kovalev. From now on, May 18 will be celebrated every year in Canada as the Crimean Tatar Deportation (“Sürgünlik”) Memorial Day.

Deportation of Crimean Tatars On May 11, 1944, Joseph Stalin personally signed a resolution of the State Defense Committee on the organization of the deportation of Crimean Tatars. The NKVD-controlled forced eviction operation began early in the morning of 18 May. Everyone was deported — children, women, the elderly, and people with disabilities. People were taken by truck to railway stations. From there they were sent immediately or in two or three days to remote areas of Central Asia, the Urals, and Siberia.