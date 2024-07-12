The Ukrainian agreement was approved at the summit in Washington. It became part of long-term security commitments

At the end of the 75th NATO summit in Washington, the leaders of the 24 member countries of the bloc adopted the Ukrainian Treaty, which became part of the obligations regarding the long-term security of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Office of the President of Ukraine.

This document was an addition to the G7 joint declaration agreed a year ago at the previous summit of the North Atlantic Alliance in Vilnius. US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke during the adoption of the agreement.

"In the short term, we will continue to provide Ukraine with the weapons, ammunition and training necessary to repel Russian forces. In the medium term, we will help create forces and opportunities to protect Ukraine and deter further aggression," Biden said.

He emphasized that in the event of Russiaʼs attempt to attack Ukraine again after the end of the current war, all countries that have adopted the Ukrainian Treaty will support the state in its confrontation with the Russian Federation.

The agreement was concluded to coordinate and accelerate collective efforts aimed at meeting Ukraineʼs comprehensive security needs.