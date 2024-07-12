General Staff: Russia lost 1,030 soldiers and 48 artillery systems in a day

Over the past day, on July 11, the Defense Forces killed or wounded approximately 1,030 more Russian soldiers, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, since February 24, 2022, Russia has lost almost 556,650 soldiers killed and wounded.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine also destroyed:

tanks — 8,191 (+9);

armored fighting vehicles — 15,755 (+23);

artillery systems — 15,158 (+48);

rocket salvo fire systems — 1,119;

air defense means — 888 (+2);

airplanes — 361;

helicopters — 326;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 12,035 (+26);

cruise missiles — 2,397 (+5);

ships/boats — 28;

submarines — 1;

automobile equipment and tank trucks — 20,409 (+84);

special equipment — 2,543 (+8).