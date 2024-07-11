The Russians hit Kharkiv region with anti-tank missiles, killing three people

The Russians attacked the village of Belyy Kolodyaz in Kharkiv region with KAB-500 missiles, killing three people.

This was reported by the National Police.

The attack took place around 5:30 p.m. The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation struck the settlement at least twice. IEDs hit the private sector of the village, apartment buildings and commercial buildings caught fire. Destroyed and damaged private houses.

Earlier, two men and a woman died. All of them were outside during the shelling. Five men and three women were among the wounded, they were hospitalized.

The police opened criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Art. 438 (violations of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The maximum penalty is life imprisonment.