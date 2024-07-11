FT: The EU is discussing the possibility of depriving Hungary of the blocʼs presidency because of Orbánʼs visit to Russia

After the visit of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to Moscow, some EU officials discussed in private conversations the possibility of depriving Hungary of the rotating presidency.

The Financial Times writes about it.

"EU institutions should not have fallen into Orbánʼs trap. EU legislation should be used to protect the union," said the interlocutor of the publication.

Finlandʼs Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen told the FT that Orbánʼs actions made a strong case for removing unanimity for decision-making in the EU, especially on foreign policy.

Many EU member states are also discussing the possibility of boycotting the traditional informal ministerial meetings to be held in Hungary during its presidency, several diplomats told the FT.

Several other countries have also started informal discussions on how to use the EU treaty to limit Orbánʼs room for maneuver during his presidency.

The day before, on July 10, the EUʼs legal service told member states that Orbánʼs actions violated the blocʼs treaties, which prohibit any "measures that could jeopardize the achievement of the unionʼs goals," media sources said.

Orbán also violated a legal provision that calls on all members to conduct foreign policy activities "unreservedly in a spirit of loyalty and mutual solidarity," they added.

"The trip to Moscow was a political mistake. In 10 years, I have never seen such a strong reaction from 26 other countries to the actions of [one country]," European Council President Charles Michel said in an interview with the Financial Times.

Michel said he met with Orbán at the NATO summit and is in contact with other EU leaders to decide how to proceed.

"Peace tour" of Orban

On July 2, Orban came to Kyiv, where he held talks with Zelenskyi. It was his first visit to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war. During the meeting, Orban called the war an invasion of Russia, but asked Zelensky for a ceasefire.

Already on July 5 , Orban came to Moscow and met with the leader of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin. One of the key topics of the meeting was the Russian Federationʼs war against Ukraine and its "peaceful settlement". Orban himself called his trip a "peace mission."

And already on July 8 , Orban came to China as part of his "peace mission". On the same day, Zelenskyi said that he did not know that Orban would go to Moscow after Kyiv. He noted that Orban cannot be a mediator in the issue of ending the war — this role can be played by the USA, China and the collective EU, that is, forces that are able to restrain Russia economically and militarily.