Canada will provide Ukraine with a $367 million military aid package

Canada will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth 500 million Canadian dollars (over $367 million).

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced this during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the NATO summit, the Presidentʼs Office reports.

Trudeau also said that his country is ready to provide the necessary medical support to victims of the Russian attack on the Okhmatdyt Childrenʼs Hospital in Kyiv.

The leaders discussed Ukraineʼs defense needs and coordinated cooperation within the fighter coalition.

The President spoke about the need to expand the training missions of Ukrainian pilots. The parties discussed additional training for Ukrainian pilots on Canadian flight simulators and the holding of one of the thematic meetings based on the results of the first Peace Summit in Canada.