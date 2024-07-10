A man died in Lviv due to a grenade explosion

A grenade exploded in Lviv — a 34-year-old man was fatally injured. The police are investigating the case.

The police of the Lviv Region writes about this.

Earlier, early in the morning, an F-1 grenade exploded near one of the apartment buildings on Pasichna Street.

The police found numerous shrapnel wounds on the manʼs body. Investigators opened proceedings under Part 1 of Art. 115 (intentional murder marked as "suicide") and Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons).

Law enforcement officers are establishing the origin of the grenade and the circumstances of the event. An investigative and operative group, forensic experts, explosives specialists and employees of other police services of the Lviv region worked on the spot. Examinations were appointed.