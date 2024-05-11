An explosion rang out in the center of Brovary. There are wounded, among them a policeman

An explosion rang out in the center of the city of Brovary (Kyiv region).

The mayor of the city Ihor Sapozhko said that it happened on Nezalezhnosti Boulevard, in the area of the Red Market store, at approximately 8:40 p.m. Previously, two people were injured, including one policeman.

A video from the scene has already appeared on social networks.

The National Police later reported that the cause of the explosion was a grenade. The police received a call for hooliganism. When they arrived at the specified address, the man ran away. The policeman began to chase him, and then the man threw a grenade in the direction of the law enforcement officer. The explosion injured a policeman and the offender himself.

The victims are provided with all necessary medical assistance.