NATO countries will allocate more than $7 million to support women in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including more than 10,000 sets of uniforms, shoes and other necessary equipment.

Thiswas reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The new aid was announced by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken at a reception after the NATO round table "Women, Peace, Security".

"Today we are taking a step to provide Ukrainian servicewomen with the necessary equipment. NATO member countries will allocate more than $7 million for this purpose," said Blinken.

Negotiations with NATO regarding additional funding have been ongoing since 2023.

In March 2024, Deputy Minister of Defense Nataliya Kalmykova met with NATO Special Representative Irene Felin and Head of the NATO Mission in Ukraine Karen McTeer — they agreed on consultations and mutual assistance in implementing the principles of gender equality in the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine.