Russia was massively attacked by drones. There are dead and injured

Russia was massively attacked by drones at night. Volgograd, Rostov, Voronezh, and Belgorod regions of the Russian Federation came under attack. Russia blames the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the attack.

In the city of Kalach-on-Don (Volgograd region) of the Russian Federation, drones hit an oil depot and a bread factory. Locals say they heard about ten explosions. Russian Telegram channels publish videos of drones flying, explosions and heavy fire at the sites of the hits. They claim that at least five drones attacked the city.

The Belgorod region of the Russian Federation also informed about shelling by the Armed Forces. The governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov claims that the anti-aircraft defense "knocked down several air targets on the approach to the city." According to him, as a result of the attack, at least four people were injured. Another person died from injuries.

In the city of Belgorod, windows were broken in three private houses and in 12 apartments of eight apartment buildings. Debris also damaged two cars, three businesses and two social facilities.

In the Belgorod district, according to the governor, as a result of the work of the Air Defense Forces in the village of Maiskyi, the roof of one private house was pierced, and debris also damaged one car.

In the city of Shebekino, Belgorod region, the attack damaged power lines, and the power supply was partially disrupted there. A private house was completely destroyed in the village of Prylissya. An emergency power outage occurred in the Graivoronsky district. Residents of several streets of the city of Grayvoron remain without electricity, and seven villages are also without power.

In Shebekino, glass was broken in six apartment buildings, two social facilities and a store were damaged. Four cars and a gas supply line were also damaged.

An attack by drones was also announced in the Rostov region. The local governor Vasyl Golubev claims that air defense forces and means of radio-electronic warfare neutralized "several dozen targets" in different areas of the region.

At the same time, an air attack caused a fire at an electrical substation in the Rodionovo-Nesvitai district of the region.

The Ministry of Defense of Russia informed about the destruction of 38 drones. Ukraine has not yet commented on this attack.