The Ministry of Health spoke about the consequences of the Russian attack on “Okhmatdyt” in Kyiv — one building was completely destroyed

On the morning of July 8, the Russian occupiers hit the Okhmatdyt Childrenʼs Hospital in Kyiv with a missile, killing two people and injuring more than 50.

The Ministry of Health spoke about the consequences of the Russian attack.

Among the dead were a doctor and a relative of one of the patients of the medical facility, and among the injured were seven children, four of whom were hospitalized.

At the time of the rocket attack, there were more than 600 patients and at least as many hospital workers in Okhmatdyt. Patients continue to be evacuated.

The body of toxicology with the department of chronic and acute intoxications of Okhmatdyt was completely destroyed. In the old surgical building, almost all the windows were broken, two surgical and two somatic wards, the intensive care unit and the operating unit were damaged.

In the new building, 12 departments were damaged, of which eight were surgical, five were oncological, two intensive care units, an operating unit, a radiology and radiation therapy department.

Russia also destroyed part of the countryʼs only oncology and hematology laboratory.