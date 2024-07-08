“Ukrenergo” has moved consumption measurement. There will be no days without power outages on July 9-24

"Ukrenergo" canceled measurements of actual electricity consumption by regions.

This was reported by the press service of the "Ukrenergo".

It was planned that from July 9 to 24 in all regions of Ukraine, the schedules of power outages would be changed — in each region, on one of the days during these two weeks, there should be no restrictions.

So the energy experts wanted to measure the actual consumption of electricity in each area. This is a standard procedure that is carried out every year in winter and summer in order to more evenly and accurately ensure the distribution of available power in the system between regions.

The measurements were abandoned due to a significant power deficit in the power system and an increase in consumption due to the heat.

The department explained that under such conditions, “Oblenergo” will not be able to observe the principle of uniformity of power outages during measurements in a specific region.

Regular measurements will be carried out later, when the situation in the power system allows and the temperature drops.

Tomorrow, July 9, restrictions will be in effect throughout the day for all regions of Ukraine. According to the forecast, from 5:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. “Oblenergo” will apply 2 turns of outage schedules, from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. — 4 turns of outage schedules, at other times — 3 turns.