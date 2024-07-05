“Ukrenergo”: From July 9 to 24, each oblast will cancel the power outages for a day in turn

From July 9 to 24, all regions of Ukraine will change the power outage schedules — there will be no restrictions on one of the days during these two weeks in each region.

This was reported by "Ukrenergo".

On other days, the lights will be turned off according to the blackout schedules published by the regional energy authority of each region. This is how the actual light consumption in each area is measured — this is a standard procedure that is carried out every year in winter and summer.

When there will be no restrictions in the region

If Russia does not attack the energy infrastructure of Ukraine, which will lead to new consequences for the energy system, the approximate schedule is as follows:

July 9: the Dnipropetrovsk region;

the Dnipropetrovsk region; July 10: the city of Kyiv;

the city of Kyiv; July 11: the Kyiv region, the Khmelnytskyi region;

the Kyiv region, the Khmelnytskyi region; July 12: Donetsk, Chernihiv, Odesa regions;

Donetsk, Chernihiv, Odesa regions; July 16: Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, Rivne regions;

Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, Rivne regions; July 18: Volyn, Lviv; Chernivtsi region;

Volyn, Lviv; Chernivtsi region; July 19: Ternopil; Poltava, Kherson, Transcarpathian regions;

Ternopil; Poltava, Kherson, Transcarpathian regions; July 23: Cherkasy, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv regions;

Cherkasy, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv regions; July 24: Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Sumy, Kirovohrad regions.

Ukrenergo

Measurements do not apply to temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

In this way, Ukrenergo will be able to see how much each region consumes right now, in the summer, without turning off the lights, and how much electricity each region needs. It will also help ensure a more even distribution of power between regions and obtain certain data — to increase the resilience of the power system to Russian attacks.