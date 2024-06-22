Russia again attacked Ukraineʼs energy industry. How many air targets were shot down and where were the hits

On the night of June 22, the Russians used 16 missiles of various types and 13 attack UAVs in Ukraine. Air defense forces managed to destroy 25 targets.

The commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk reports that the Russians used at night:

10 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;

2 cruise missiles "Iskander-K" — from Crimea;

4 Kalibr cruise missiles — from the Black Sea;

13 attack drones of the Shahed-131/136 type.

Defense forces destroyed:

7 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;

4 Kalibr cruise missiles;

1 "Iskander-K" cruise missile;

13 attack UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type.

Consequences of a missile and drone attack

Lviv region. The head of OVA, Maksym Kozytskyi, reported that the Russians attacked an energy infrastructure facility. A fire broke out there, which was extinguished for almost three hours.

Zaporizhzhia region. Here, too, the energy infrastructure — facilities of the transmission system operator — were affected. The Ministry of Energy reports that two injured energy workers were taken to the hospital.

Ivano-Frankivsk region. There is a hit, due to which several buildings of the educational institution and nearby houses were partially destroyed. There is also damage to residential buildings in one of the communities of the region, reported the head of OVA Svitlana Onishshchuk.

Volyn At dawn, air defense was working in the region. Debris damaged a house and an outbuilding in the Lutsk community.

This was the eighth combined air attack on Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure since the beginning of the year.