In the Kharkiv region, a car blew up on a mine — six people were killed, including two children

A car carrying civilians was blown up by a mine near the village of Tsyrkuny in the Kharkiv region. Six children died, including two children.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synyehubov.

The tragedy happened on July 7 on a dirt road near the cemetery — the car ran into an anti-tank mine.

Telegram / Олег Синєгубов

The 53-year-old driver of the car, his 64-year-old sister, a man about 40 years old (probably the driverʼs nephew), a 25-year-old woman (probably the driverʼs niece), as well as her 5-year-old son and a two-month-old baby (probably the daughter of 25- year-old woman).

The bodies of the dead were sent to the morgue. Next, they will conduct the necessary DNA examinations.