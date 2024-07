Ukrainian anti-aircraft fighters of the 110th separate mechanized brigade named after Colonel-General Mark Bezruchka shot down a Russian Su-25.

This was reported by the Khortytsia operational-strategic group of troops and the Ministry of Defense.

The plane was shot down in the Pokrovsky direction in the Donetsk region.

It became the 361st Russian aircraft destroyed by Ukrainian forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.