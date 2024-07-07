General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Last day, Russia lost another 1,150 of its soldiers killed and wounded

Over the past day, July 6, Russia lost another 1,150 of its soldiers killed and wounded.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Also last day, the Defense Forces continued to destroy the military equipment of the Russians. Thus, the Russian army lost two more tanks, 16 armored combat vehicles, 40 artillery systems, an air defense vehicle, 53 operational-tactical drones, a cruise missile, 50 vehicles and 16 special vehicles.

The total estimated losses of the enemy since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces, can be viewed in the infographic below:

Ukraine and Russia give almost no information about their losses in the war. Moscow officially last named the number of people killed in September 2022 — then they declared 5,937 dead. Kyiv did not do this for a long time, saying that the data would be disclosed after the war.

On February 25, 2024, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers — 31,000. He did not name the number of wounded and missing.