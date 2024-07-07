In the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation, an ammunition warehouse caught fire due to a drone attack. A state of emergency was introduced there and the locals are being evacuated

At night, drones attacked the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation. According to the local authorities, the drones were shot down by anti-aircraft defense, and the debris fell on the territory of one of the warehouses with ammunition. Previously, no one was injured.

This was announced by the governor of the Voronezh region Oleksandr Gusev.

Detonation of explosive objects occurred due to the fall of debris in the Pidgorensky district of the Voronezh region. There is still a fire there. Meanwhile, local Telegram channels publish videos of drones flying, as well as explosions and smoke in the region.

Later, the governor of the Voronezh region announced that a state of emergency was introduced in the Pidgorensky district, where the wreckage of the drone fell and the warehouse caught fire.

Due to one of the explosions in the warehouse, the utility room of the residential building caught fire, but the fire has already been extinguished.

A section of the road was blocked in the settlement, local residents are being evacuated to temporary accommodation points.

The warehouse was attacked by drones of the Security Service of Ukraine, sources told Armiya TV. On nine thousand square meters, the Russians stored ground-to-ground, ground-to-air missiles, shells for tanks and artillery, as well as boxes of cartridges for firearms.