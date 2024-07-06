Large-scale road accident in the Rivne region: the driver of the tanker truck is suspected in the accident — he drove into the oncoming lane

The culprit of a large-scale road accident in the Rivne region could be the driver of a tanker truck — he drove into the oncoming lane and crashed into a minibus with people.

This is reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The drivers of the tanker truck and the driver of the Mercedes Sprinter minibus, as well as 12 passengers, including a 6-year-old boy, died in the accident. Doctors are fighting for the life of another woman, a resident of Netishyn, Khmelnytskyi region.

1 5







Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Violation of traffic safety rules, which led to the death of people, is under investigation (Part 3 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).