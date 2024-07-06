A large-scale road accident occurred in the Rivne region. 14 people died

In the Rivne region, a tanker collided with a minibus on the road. 14 people died on the spot, including a 6-year-old child.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said that one woman survived and doctors are fighting for her life. Rescuers and police are working on the spot. Investigators are documenting the event and will find out the circumstances of the accident.

1 5







Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The State Service for Emergency Situations of the Rivne region reports that the accident occurred near the village of Verkhiv in the Ostroz community. Rescuers were notified at 3:45 p.m. It is clarified that a Mercedes Sprinter carrying people on the route Horodyshche — Rivne — Starokostyantyniv got into an accident.