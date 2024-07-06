Estonia transferred Mistral air defense systems and missiles to Ukraine. They have already arrived

Ukraine received short-range Mistral anti-aircraft missile systems and missiles for them from Estonia. They have already arrived.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Estonia in X.

"Mistral short-range air defense systems and missiles provided by Estonia were delivered to Ukraine. Letʼs continue to support Ukrainian freedom fighters. Together we will be able to stop Russian aggression," the message said.

The quantities of air defense and ammunition transferred are not disclosed for security reasons.