Estonia transferred Mistral air defense systems and missiles to Ukraine. They have already arrived

Ukraine received short-range Mistral anti-aircraft missile systems and missiles for them from Estonia. They have already arrived.
This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Estonia in X.
"Mistral short-range air defense systems and missiles provided by Estonia were delivered to Ukraine. Letʼs continue to support Ukrainian freedom fighters. Together we will be able to stop Russian aggression," the message said.
The quantities of air defense and ammunition transferred are not disclosed for security reasons.
- The Mistral air defense system is designed to shoot down planes and helicopters at a range of up to 6 km and an altitude of up to 3 km. Its guided missiles are equipped with an infrared homing head, which allows hitting air targets with a thermal signature. In fact, Mistral is a portable anti-aircraft missile complex, but it can also be placed on equipment.
- Earlier, Estonia transferred to Ukraine Javelin anti-tank missile systems, howitzers, artillery, anti-tank mines, anti-tank grenade launchers, mortars, transport, means of communication, field hospitals and medicines.
- On June 11, 2024 , Estonia and Ukraine signed a bilateral security agreement, which provides for the supply of weapons and other multilateral support for ten years.