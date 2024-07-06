Over the past day, Russia killed 11 residents of Donetsk region, another 43 people were injured

Over the past day, July 5, Russia killed 11 residents of Donetsk region. Another 43 people were injured.

This was announced by the head of Donetsk regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin.

Five people died in Selidove, three in Chasiv Yar, one person each in Komar, Toretsk and Ukrainsk.

In total, according to the data of the Donetsk regional military administration, the Russians killed 2,064 civilians and wounded 5,316 in Donetsk region. These data do not include the victims in Mariupol and Volnovas.