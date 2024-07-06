General Staff: Russia lost another 1,260 soldiers and 11 tanks at the front

Over the past day, on July 5, the Defense Forces killed or wounded approximately 1,260 more Russian soldiers, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, since February 24, 2022, Russia has lost almost 549,840 soldiers killed and wounded.

The Defense Forces also destroyed:

tanks — 8,153 (+11);

armored fighting vehicles — 15,629 (+18);

artillery systems — 14,897 (+66);

rocket salvo fire systems — 1,115;

air defense means — 878;

airplanes — 360;

helicopters — 326;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 11,809 (+58);

cruise missiles — 2,351 (+9);

ships/boats — 28;

submarines — 1;

automotive equipment and tankers — 20,053 (+76);

special equipment — 2,479 (+6).