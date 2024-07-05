The Navy showed sea trials of the Ukrainian corvette Hetman Ivan Mazepa, which is being built in Turkey

The Naval Forces showed the state sea trials of the Ukrainian Ada-class corvette "Hetman Ivan Mazepa" (F 211), which is being built in Turkey. It will be the flagship of the Armed Forces Navy.

This is the first official confirmation of the corvette going to sea for trials. Before that, there were only unofficial photos on social networks at the end of May 2024.

The corvette should enter the Ukrainian fleet in 2024, but the exact dates have not yet been disclosed. Judging by the video, the ship is still under construction.

As Naval Pages wrote, "Hetman Ivan Mazepa" will receive American Harpoon anti-ship missiles, MBDA VL MICA short-range anti-aircraft missile system, Leonardo Super Rapid 76-mm artillery installation, Rheinmetall Millennium 35-mm anti-aircraft system, 12.7-mm machine gun installations Aselsan STAMP and 324-mm torpedo tubes with MU90 Impact anti-submarine torpedoes. Also, the corvette can take on board one helicopter.