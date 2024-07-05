“No agreement on Ukraine without it.” The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reacted to Hungarian Prime Minister Orbanʼs visit to Moscow

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted to todayʼs visit of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to Moscow.

The department emphasized that the Hungarian side decided to make this trip without agreement or coordination with Ukraine.

"We remind you that the principle of ʼno agreements on Ukraine without Ukraineʼ remains inviolable for our state, and we call on all states to strictly adhere to it," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted.

According to the agency, the Peace Formula remains the only realistic way to restore a just peace.

"As evidenced by the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, in which Hungary also took part, more than a hundred states and international organizations share a vision of peace based on respect for the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the UN Charter. The format of the Peace Summit is a key platform for finding ways to restore a just peace," the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

As noted in the department, based on the results of Orbanʼs recent visit to Kyiv, Ukraine is ready to continue working on the development of bilateral cooperation and European integration.