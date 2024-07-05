In Lviv, schoolchildren will go to school on August 19 due to the lighting situation

In Lviv, school studies will begin on August 19, in order to guarantee a full school year against the background of problems in the Ukrainian energy system.

This was reported by Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi. The decision was made by the headquarters of the cityʼs preparation for winter.

In case of a complete blackout, all Lviv schools will become 24-hour unbreakable points where Lviv residents can warm up and charge their devices. If the electricity situation stabilizes in winter, schools will operate as usual.

The scheduled winter vacation will begin on December 21. If the lighting situation worsens, the vacation will be extended, and schools will have regular groups for children whose parents cannot leave them at home.

Earlier, the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine recommended that educational institutions start the school year in August and study on Saturdays during the warm months of the year due to Russian attacks on critical infrastructure of Ukraine. In this way, they want to prepare educational institutions for the new autumn-winter period and the heating season.