The Ministry of Education and Culture recommends that educational institutions start the academic year in August and study on Saturdays

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has published recommendations for educational institutions. Among other things, the department recommends that institutions of higher education and professional pre-higher education start the 2024/2025 academic year in the first half of August, and make Saturday a working day in the warm months of the year.

This applies to educational programs at all levels and to all students, except first-year students.

In addition, the department proposes to extend the educational process until the end of July 2025, if necessary, in the next academic year — for all except graduation courses.

Also, the Ministry of Education and Culture recommended that from mid-November 2024 to mid-March 2025, planning a credit-examination session, practical training, performance of coursework and qualification work and extended vacations, and if necessary, to continue classes in a distance format.

The department says that in view of the latest Russian attacks on critical infrastructure of Ukraine, they are trying to prepare educational institutions for the new autumn-winter period and heating season in this way.

The Ministry of Education also recommends to institutions of higher and professional pre-higher education:

conduct the educational process in face-to-face or mixed formats in the premises of the educational institution, taking into account the capacity of shelters;

in the rear regions, ensure that the educational process is carried out mainly in face-to-face format, taking into account the safety of the participants in the educational process;

in front-line and border regions where there is a risk of artillery and other shelling, training should be conducted in shelters. Or on the basis of other educational institutions in the rear regions in a mixed or (as an exception) distance format;

to provide for the proper operation of local air alarm notification systems in educational buildings and dormitories of educational institutions.

For institutions of professional (vocational and technical) education, the Ministry of Education and Culture recommends, if possible, to start the academic year earlier than September 1 for second- and third-year professional (vocational and technical) students.

It is also recommended to study on Saturdays in the warm months of the year and, if necessary, to continue the educational process until the end of July 2025, except for graduation courses.

Training should be conducted face-to-face only if shelters are available. If there are not enough places in the warehouses, training is proposed to be organized in shifts.

If it is impossible to organize the production practice in the usual mode, the Ministry of Education and Culture recommends using educational workshops and laboratories of professional (vocational and technical) institutions, and if there is a need and possibility, to ensure its passing remotely.

Recommendations for schools should also be released soon.