Zelensky: Ukraine is discussing gas transit to Europe from Azerbaijan instead of Russia

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine will not continue the transit of Russian gas to Europe, so it is considering other options. Delivery of Azerbaijani gas to the EU via transit is "one of the proposals" currently being discussed.

He told about this in an interview with Bloomberg.

The president emphasized that Ukraine does not want to extend the gas contract with Russia.

"We donʼt want them to make money here," he said.

Currently, the government is working to ensure that Ukraine retains its role as a transit country. Today, several Eastern European states continue to receive Russian gas through a pipeline that crosses Ukraine, but the transit agreement expires at the end of this year.

Until now, Russia supplies approximately 15 billion cubic meters of gas per year to Europe through Ukraine. Slovakia, Austria, and Hungary remain the largest consumers of Russian gas.