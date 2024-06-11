Bloomberg: Europe wants to pump gas from Azerbaijan through the Russia-Ukraine gas pipeline

Europe is considering how to maintain the flow of gas to Europe through the Russia-Ukraine pipeline. Several EU countries still receive Russian gas through it, but this transit mechanism will cease to operate at the end of the year.

Bloomberg writes about this with reference to sources.

One of the options being discussed is as follows: European companies will buy and pump gas from Azerbaijan into Russian pipelines heading to Europe through Ukraine.

This idea is considered viable, because Ukraine will not oppose it — it is important for it to receive income from transit. In addition, gas pipelines that are idle can become targets of Russian occupiers or fall into disrepair (returning to working condition will be expensive).

"First of all, Ukraine has an incredible gas transit and storage infrastructure, which should be used, and Ukraine is inclined to use this infrastructure, as it provides many advantages," emphasized the head of “Naftogaz Ukraine” Oleksiy Chernyshov.

And he added that any plan involving cooperation with Russian PJSC "Gazprom" is impossible, while "there is a future" in the transportation of gas from Azerbaijan.

The plan to use Azerbaijani gas would theoretically benefit Russia if it included an exchange that would allow Moscow to send its gas elsewhere. It is difficult for Russia to find new customers for fuel, because its infrastructure is set up for deliveries to Europe, and there is a difficult discussion with China about the agreement.

However, such an exchange, if it happens, will be a temporary solution, because Azerbaijan does not yet have reserve gas production and is already using its pipeline system to Europe at full capacity. Baku wants to increase exports to Europe, but for this it needs to modernize the infrastructure and sign new long-term contracts.

Currently, all negotiations are at an early stage, a decision will appear closer to the end of 2024, when the onset of the European winter will put pressure on officials.

Slovakia can benefit from the agreement. The countryʼs prime minister, Robert Fico, spoke about the possibility last month after a trip to Azerbaijan, without giving details.

"It now depends on negotiations between companies such as Russiaʼs Gazprom, Azerbaijani companies, Ukrainian companies and others to agree on economic and price terms. If they do that, Slovakia could import gas from Azerbaijan, while part of it would remain in Slovakia, and part would go to other countries," he said after the trip.

Until now, Russia supplies approximately 15 billion cubic meters of gas per year to Europe through Ukraine. Slovakia and Austria remain the largest consumers of Russian gas.