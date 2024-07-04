Russian colonel Gorodilov, whose regiment is linked to the murders of Bucha residents, was detained on suspicion of fraud

In the Russian city of Ryazan, employees of the Federal Security Service (FSB) detained the commander of the 83rd Separate Guards Airborne Assault Order of the Suvorov Brigade, Artem Gorodilov, whose regiment took part in the occupation of the city of Bucha (Kyiv region) in 2022 and may be involved in the murders of its residents.

The Kommersant newspaper writes that Gorodilov was detained by FSB counterintelligence on suspicion of particularly large-scale fraud.

Horodilov was taken from Ryazan to Moscow, where he will probably be tried. The plot of the case and the amount of embezzlement are not yet known. According to the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, "particularly large amount" starts at one million rubles (462 thousand hryvnias).

In 2023, Artem Gorodilov was put on the US sanctions list. The 234th Guards Airborne Assault Regiment led by him, according to an investigation by The New York Times, shot civilians on Yablunska Street in Bucha during the occupation of the city, and also killed men of draft age.