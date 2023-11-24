SBU declared the suspicion to the Russian commander who ordered the shooting of civilians during the occupation of Bucha

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has identified another Russian occupier involved in mass murders during the occupation of the Kyiv region. Lieutenant Colonel Aleksander Dosyagaev, commander of the 2nd Battalion, 104th Regiment, 76th Airborne Assault Division of the Airborne Forces of the Russian Federation, ordered the shooting of four civilian residents of Bucha — for this, he received the title of "Hero of Russia" and the Order of Courage.

In early March 2022, he led Russian paratroopers who captured Bucha. His unit took an active part in the "clearing" of Kyiv region.

On the order of Dosyagaev, the occupiers shot four civilians on the roadway — a local resident and three volunteers who were driving their own cars. All victims died on the spot.

He was declared of the suspicion of violating the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder. Currently, law enforcement officers are checking whether Dosyagaev died during hostilities on the territory of Ukraine.